New app improves real-time reporting in emergency situations

A timeline of the shootings in Lewiston, Maine01:58
Sen. Collins says ban on high-capacity magazines more important02:30
At least 3 in critical condition at Lewiston hospital after Maine shootings01:22
Rep. Jared Golden alters opposition to assault weapons ban after shootings01:09
Sen. Susan Collins: 'Today is a dark day for the state of Maine'01:51
Arabs in Israel fear consequences for speaking out about Israel-Hamas war05:02
Gaza hospital on verge of collapse as resources are running out02:48
Meet the new House Speaker Mike Johnson02:08
Family of man hit and killed by police car not notified of his death for months04:06
What constitutes a war crime?04:37
Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his defense in federal fraud trial03:30
- Now Playing
New app improves real-time reporting in emergency situations04:49
- UP NEXT
Drone attacks in Iraq and Syria injure two dozen U.S. military personnel02:27
The assassination that shattered peace between Israelis and Palestinians04:25
First image shows two American hostages released by Hamas02:48
Efforts to evacuate American citizens as Israel's Gaza invasion looms03:02
Support grows to give more power to acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry02:23
Biden to deliver prime-time address on Israel and Ukraine01:21
How Hamas receives funding03:57
President Biden's five decades of diplomacy in Israel03:17
- UP NEXT
A timeline of the shootings in Lewiston, Maine01:58
Sen. Collins says ban on high-capacity magazines more important02:30
At least 3 in critical condition at Lewiston hospital after Maine shootings01:22
Rep. Jared Golden alters opposition to assault weapons ban after shootings01:09
Sen. Susan Collins: 'Today is a dark day for the state of Maine'01:51
Arabs in Israel fear consequences for speaking out about Israel-Hamas war05:02
Play All