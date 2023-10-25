IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A timeline of the shootings in Lewiston, Maine

    01:58

  • Sen. Collins says ban on high-capacity magazines more important

    02:30

  • At least 3 in critical condition at Lewiston hospital after Maine shootings

    01:22

  • Rep. Jared Golden alters opposition to assault weapons ban after shootings

    01:09

  • Sen. Susan Collins: 'Today is a dark day for the state of Maine'

    01:51

  • Arabs in Israel fear consequences for speaking out about Israel-Hamas war

    05:02

  • Gaza hospital on verge of collapse as resources are running out

    02:48

  • Meet the new House Speaker Mike Johnson

    02:08

  • Family of man hit and killed by police car not notified of his death for months

    04:06

  • What constitutes a war crime?

    04:37

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his defense in federal fraud trial

    03:30
    New app improves real-time reporting in emergency situations

    04:49
    Drone attacks in Iraq and Syria injure two dozen U.S. military personnel

    02:27

  • The assassination that shattered peace between Israelis and Palestinians

    04:25

  • First image shows two American hostages released by Hamas

    02:48

  • Efforts to evacuate American citizens as Israel's Gaza invasion looms

    03:02

  • Support grows to give more power to acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry

    02:23

  • Biden to deliver prime-time address on Israel and Ukraine

    01:21

  • How Hamas receives funding

    03:57

  • President Biden's five decades of diplomacy in Israel

    03:17

NBC News NOW

New app improves real-time reporting in emergency situations

04:49

Saferwatch is an app that claims to improve real-time reporting in emergency situations and acts as a conduit between police and people reporting possible crime. NBC's Tom Winter sat down with Saferwatch CEO Geno Roefaro to learn how this app can help prevent tragedies from ever taking place.Oct. 25, 2023

