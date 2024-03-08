IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New bi-partisan bill could lead to a TikTok ban
March 8, 202402:40
    New bi-partisan bill could lead to a TikTok ban

    02:40
New bi-partisan bill could lead to a TikTok ban

02:40

A bi-partisan bill that was passed by Congress could lead to a potential TikTok ban and the app is pushing back. The social media platform sent a push notification to all of its 18+ users encouraging them to call their representatives to vote against the bill. March 8, 2024

