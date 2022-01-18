New bodycam video emerges in the shooting of Jason Walker
A new video has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the shooting of Jason Walker by an off-duty white sheriff’s deputy. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports on the video showing Walker’s father allegedly being questioned by police on the scene.
Warning: Viewers may find some parts of the video disturbing. Jan. 18, 2022
