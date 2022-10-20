IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New bodycam video shows Florida residents confused over voter fraud arrests

New bodycam video shows Florida residents confused over voter fraud arrests

New body camera video out of Florida shows shocked and confused residents being arrested as a part of Governor Ron DeSantis’ crackdown on illegal voting by felons. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders reports on how the move is prompting some criticism over how the state has contributed to mass confusion over who can and cannot vote. Oct. 20, 2022

