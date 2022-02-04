New bodycam video shows investigation of missing Colorado mother
02:15
Never-before-seen bodycam video captures the beginning of the investigation into the two-year-old case of a Colorado woman who went missing on Mother’s Day. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports on how the victim’s husband is in custody, charged with her murder. Feb. 4, 2022
