NBC News NOW

Unexplained deaths rose for Black infants in 2020, new CDC study finds 

02:19

According to the CDC, a recent study found an expected jump in the sudden deaths of Black infants in 2020. NBC’s Erika Edwards walks through these findings and details what parents can do to reduce Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. March 13, 2023

