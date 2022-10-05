IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

New conservative dating app aims to connect political matches

04:13

Polling shows roughly a third of Americans say they take political values seriously when dating. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how a new conservative dating app is turning heads after recently hitting the app store. Oct. 5, 2022

