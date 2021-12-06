New Covid testing rules come into effect for overseas travelers entering U.S.
04:29
Share this -
copied
New requirements for travelers entering the U.S. are coming into effect, meaning people arriving on international flights must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within a day before they fly. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton explains how the new requirements work and how travelers are reacting to the stricter rules. Dec. 6, 2021
New Covid testing rules come into effect for overseas travelers entering U.S.
04:29
China facing several obstacles with 2022 Winter Olympics looming
03:31
Philadelphia hits record homicides as rates rise across U.S.
04:52
Lawyer for Michigan shooter's parents says they are returning for arraignment
20:45
Study finds Trump’s family separations caused severe trauma
02:56
Manhunt underway for parents of suspected Michigan school shooter