New Covid variant triggers U.S. travel restrictions from South Africa, 7 other countries 

The U.S. is restricting travel from eight African nations because of the threat of a new Covid-19 variant named “Omicron.” The move was recommend by the White House coronavirus response team, to try and contain the spread. Other countries included in the restriction — which does not apply to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents — are Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.Nov. 26, 2021