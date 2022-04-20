IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

New Denver business license allows customers to consume cannabis on site

03:30

Cannabis has been legal in Colorado since 2014 and a new Denver business license now allows customers to smoke on site. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains how the city is only accepting applicants whose families have faced marijuana-related convictions or those who live in low-income neighborhoods. April 20, 2022

