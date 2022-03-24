New details emerge in NYC vocal coach homicide

The Manhattan DA's office released a timeline of how they identified Lauren Pazienza, who is facing manslaughter and assault charges in the death of vocal coach Barbara Gustern. Prosecutors say an eyewitness to the assault helped identify the suspect seen in surveillance video. March 24, 2022
