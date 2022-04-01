New Disney+ movie 'Better Nate Than Ever' showcases LGBTQ themes
Tim Federle, the director of Disney's "Better Nate Than Ever," speaks about how the film was influenced by his own experiences of growing up gay and dreaming of Broadway. The film also comes as Disney is vocalizing its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education act, which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 1, 2022
