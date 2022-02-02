‘He forgot his roots’: New England Patriots fans react to Tom Brady’s retirement
03:49
Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post yesterday, thanking his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates and fans, but leaving out any reference to his two decades in Boston. Patriots beat reporter for the Boston Globe, Nicole Yang, joins News NOW to explain how New England’s fans are reacting to being snubbed in the NFL legend's farewell message. Feb. 2, 2022
