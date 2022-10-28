IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    New era for Twitter begins as Elon Musk takes control

New era for Twitter begins as Elon Musk takes control

05:20

According to CNBC, billionaire Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter ahead of Friday’s deadline to complete the $44 billion takeover, launching the social media giant into a new era. NBC News’ Jake Ward explains how Twitter’s employees are reacting to the takeover and what the future for the company could look like with Musk at the helm. Oct. 28, 2022

