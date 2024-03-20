IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 2023
March 20, 202404:50
    New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 2023

New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 2023

04:50

Despite many Americans believing that crime is getting worse, new data from the FBI shows a dramatically declining crime rate across the U.S. The numbers from the FBI’s data indicate a significant drop in crime since the end of the Covid pandemic lockdowns.March 20, 2024

    New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 2023

