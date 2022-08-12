IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New Hampshire girl missing for two years was murdered, police say

02:52

New Hampshire officials announce they have reason to believe the disappearance of a then 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery has now turned into a homicide investigation. NBC News’ George Solis reports on questions surrounding the case including allegations of gross oversight by child welfare agencies in New England. Aug. 12, 2022

