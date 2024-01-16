IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New Hampshire GOP primary debate canceled after Nikki Haley pulls out

New Hampshire GOP primary debate canceled after Nikki Haley pulls out

ABC News has canceled its New Hampshire primary debate after Haley said she would only appear if Trump did. Former President Donald Trump has not been part of any of the previous five debates, and his team indicated that that stance would not change.Jan. 16, 2024

