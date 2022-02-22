New Hampshire lawmakers looking to repeal conversion therapy ban
06:00
A bill that aims to repeal the ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth is advancing through the New Hampshire state legislature. NBC News’ Maura Barrett spoke to a “treatment” survivor about the program’s lifelong impact. Feb. 22, 2022
Number of American children in poverty grows by 3.7 million following child tax credit expiration
05:08
Now Playing
New Hampshire lawmakers looking to repeal conversion therapy ban
06:00
UP NEXT
Putin orders Russian troops into separatist regions for 'peacekeeping'
02:35
We ‘deserve’ clean air: Hispanic community fights for stricter emissions restrictions
05:35
Democrats and Republicans agree, redistricting in Ohio is a constitutional crisis
04:44
England to lift legal requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test, Prime Minister says