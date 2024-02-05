IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New Hampshire town manager quits after outcry over LGBTQ friendly mural

New Hampshire town manager quits after outcry over LGBTQ friendly mural

Jim Gleason was the town manager for Littleton, N.H., but decided to step down after outrage over a LGBTQ friendly mural hit a personal level. NBC News’ Alex Tabet reports on a growing trend across the country of public officials being forced to take a side on sexual expression.Feb. 5, 2024

    New Hampshire town manager quits after outcry over LGBTQ friendly mural

