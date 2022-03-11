New Jersey becomes second state to mandate teaching Asian American history in K-12
03:25
Three high schoolers in New Jersey talk to NBC News NOW about their efforts to demand Asian American Pacific Islander history classes in schools, saying cultural awareness makes a different in combatting racial violence.March 11, 2022
UP NEXT
Tutors in high demand as students try to adjust from remote learning
02:17
Biden addresses U.S. troops stationed in Poland: 'We're at an inflection point'
08:15
White House to allow asylum officers to determine whether immigrants can stay in U.S.
02:40
What Kanye West can teach us about bipolar disorder and Black mental health
03:25
Ukrainian hackers waging shadow war to expose Russian secrets
03:48
Doctors and politicians pushing for Covid-era addiction treatment to be made permanent