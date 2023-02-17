IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New Jersey parents and students demand change after 14-year-old's death

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    'He wasn't going to let me out': Rep. Angie Craig describes attack

    03:48

  • CDC report shows teen girls experiencing more sadness and violence

    02:09

  • This TikTok trend to treat ADHD symptoms is making noise

    04:41

  • Seattle Public Schools sues social media companies

    02:11

  • Five dead in North Carolina murder-suicide

    03:19

  • A deeper look into the teen mental health crisis in the U.S.

    02:38

  • Black Men Hike builds brotherhood through nature and meditation

    04:21

  • Second migrant suicide in NYC shelter puts focus on mental care

    02:25

  • How to find the right therapist

    04:05

  • How tech workers cope with recent layoffs

    03:23

  • New York mayor's push to hospitalize mentally ill draws criticism

    03:37

  • Sailor Brinkley Cook talks mental health, relationship with mom

    05:10

  • New app aims to aid pregnant woman struggling with anxiety

    03:17

  • How Ukrainian children cope with trauma of war

    02:32

  • Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses mental health

    04:38

  • Carson Daly opens up about how anxiety impacts his role as a father

    01:02

  • Carson Daly shares how panic attacks impacted his ability to travel

    00:41

  • No federal charges in death of South Carolina inmate

    01:46

  • Family of St. Louis school shooter worked to remove gun from home

    02:25

NBC News NOW

New Jersey parents and students demand change after 14-year-old's death

03:06

Hundreds of New Jersey parents packed into a board of education meeting as more accusations of bullying came forward from students following the suicide of a 14-year-old girl. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda has more on the tragedy and what Governor Murphy said about a possible state investigation. Feb. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    New Jersey parents and students demand change after 14-year-old's death

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    'He wasn't going to let me out': Rep. Angie Craig describes attack

    03:48

  • CDC report shows teen girls experiencing more sadness and violence

    02:09

  • This TikTok trend to treat ADHD symptoms is making noise

    04:41

  • Seattle Public Schools sues social media companies

    02:11

  • Five dead in North Carolina murder-suicide

    03:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All