  • Even the Notorious RBG Says She and Biggie Smalls 'Have a Lot in Common'

    01:32

  • New Jersey teen goes from viral meme to high school football state champion

    01:29

  • Woman catches baseball with prosthetic leg at Chicago White Sox game

    00:48

  • TikTok removes ‘devious licks’ videos, says trend violates its community guidelines

    02:37

  • What is the milk crate challenge? Viral video contest leading to injuries

    02:11

  • Doctors urging against milk crate challenge, saying it's too dangerous

    00:56

  • Watch: Seagull flies into girl’s face on Jersey Shore amusement ride

    00:49

  • American Airlines employee boots passenger from flight: I’d suggest taking Spirit

    01:14

  • Why TikTok users are criticizing viral beekeeping influencer

    02:43

  • Watch: Teen fights off bear to protect dogs in California backyard

    00:44

  • WATCH: Videos show NYC bus hanging off overpass after driver loses control

    01:09

  • WATCH: Man pulls puppy from jaws of alligator after rescuing it in pond

    00:38

  • WATCH: Apparent surveillance video shows man pushing woman onto NYC subway tracks

    00:53

  • The pro-Trump kids of TikTok

    06:49

  • Artist hopes viral song will reinvigorate calls for justice for Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain

    02:30

  • Video shows nurse facing down Colorado protester against stay-at-home order

    00:51

  • 9-year-old boy’s heartbreaking bullying video gets support from thousands online

    01:29

  • Awkwafina brings comedy to NYC subway stop announcements

    00:56

  • Watch: Brothers who lost their dad surprised by NFL's Matt Stafford

    01:12

  • 'Hit my car, I dare you': Video shows driver ramming into man, pinning him against car

    01:26

NBC News NOW

New Jersey teen goes from viral meme to high school football state champion

01:29

Dennis Collin became known for his 2013 viral video of him standing in line at a Popeye's restaurant but now the teen from East Orange, New Jersey, can add high school football state champion to his name.Dec. 9, 2021

Best of NBC News

