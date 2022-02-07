IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New Jersey to lift school mask mandate effective next month
New Jersey is lifting the school mask mandate, which will be effective next month after new data shows new cases in New Jersey are down 95 percent since early January.Feb. 7, 2022
New Jersey to lift school mask mandate effective next month
