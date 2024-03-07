IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New Jersey tree trimmer helps rescue over 100 cats in trees
March 7, 202403:30
    New Jersey tree trimmer helps rescue over 100 cats in trees

New Jersey tree trimmer helps rescue over 100 cats in trees

03:30

New Jersey tree trimmer Steve Morrow is something of a local hero. In his spare time, he uses his professional skills to rescue cats stuck in trees. NBC News’ Kate Snow speaks to Morrow about what motivates him to help others.March 7, 2024

