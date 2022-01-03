New law banning surprise medical bills comes into effect
The No Surprises Act has become law, meaning that doctors who do not accept your medical insurance can no longer send you surprise bills for thousands of dollars. NBC News’ Ben Popken explains how the new law could impact both routine and emergency hospital visits. Jan. 3, 2022
