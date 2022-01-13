New law will study maternity needs of moms in the military
As the number of women serving in the military keeps growing, calls to serve the maternity needs of moms in the service are growing as well. NBC's Ali Vitali reports on how a new law hopes to provide the care that they need.Jan. 13, 2022
New law will study maternity needs of moms in the military
