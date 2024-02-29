IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New Mexico family sues school over injury after sword fight
Feb. 29, 202402:20

  • Wendy Williams' publicist says documentary is 'exploitative'

    05:59

  • Gaza facing low supply of basic needs as they plead for more aid

    02:38

  • Alabama families face uncertainty after Supreme Court IVF ruling

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    New Mexico family sues school over injury after sword fight

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows helicopter crashing in Colombia moments after take off

    02:41

  • 'It was getting hard to breathe'; Texas couple recalls massive wildfire

    03:46

  • Dr. Phil shares what viewers can expect from his new network

    16:16

  • Houthi attacks in Red Sea disrupt major supply deliveries

    02:44

  • Nathan Wade's former divorce attorney testifies in Fani Willis hearing

    04:23

  • Trump, Biden projected winners in Michigan primaries

    06:31

  • Hundreds of migrants released at bus stop after San Diego runs out of aid money

    02:37

  • Puerto Rican students use TikTok to highlight poor conditions in schools

    03:42

  • Trump legal team claims phone records dispute Willis, Wade testimony

    06:12

  • Swifties dodge storms in Australia to experience Taylor Swift concerts

    01:44

  • Spain apartment complex fire kills at least 10

    02:22

  • NYC police search for multiple suspects in Times Square attacks

    01:55

  • North Carolina school takes down controversial segregation-era display

    03:03

  • One dead after three Palestinian gunman open fire at Israeli check point

    02:52

  • Video shows police open fire on California man holding a fork

    03:09

  • Mother put in ICE detention after ending up on Interpol's red notice list

    06:52

NBC News NOW

New Mexico family sues school over injury after sword fight

02:20

A family is suing a New Mexico high school after a teacher allegedly brought real swords to her chemistry class and let her students spar. The lawsuit alleges the swords badly injured a student in the classroom. Feb. 29, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Wendy Williams' publicist says documentary is 'exploitative'

    05:59

  • Gaza facing low supply of basic needs as they plead for more aid

    02:38

  • Alabama families face uncertainty after Supreme Court IVF ruling

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    New Mexico family sues school over injury after sword fight

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows helicopter crashing in Colombia moments after take off

    02:41

  • 'It was getting hard to breathe'; Texas couple recalls massive wildfire

    03:46
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All