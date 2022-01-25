New online SAT test will be shorter, report students' scores faster
NBC News' Minyvonne Burke reports on the major shift of the SAT testing format that is now going digital due to the pandemic. The College Board announced the test will be shorter and will report students' results faster. Jan. 25, 2022
