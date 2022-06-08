IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

New Orleans police see rise in 'stunt driving' incidents

02:00

New Orleans police are investigating out-of-control car stunts after videos over the weekend showed cars doing doughnuts at high speeds in the middle of major intersections. NBC News’ Kathy Park reports on how officials are looking to enhance current municipal laws that address these incidents. June 8, 2022

