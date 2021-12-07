New poll finds only 2% of U.S. Hispanics use term 'Latinx'
Latinx is meant as a gender-inclusive term instead of Latino or Latina, but a new poll finds the term is not widely popular among Hispanics. NBC News' Joshua Johnson talks with author Paola Ramos about the findings. Dec. 7, 2021
