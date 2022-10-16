IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New program helps North Carolina school adjust to in-person learning

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    McMullin: U.S. needs 'more independent leaders that will stand up to party bosses'

    00:58

  • Gay teen speaks out after catching bully on camera

    03:13

  • Former officer Michael Fanone shares thoughts on Capitol riot, policing in his new book 

    12:49

  • Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

    05:59

  • Colorado man sues law enforcement for using 'hogtie' method in 2020 arrest

    03:22

  • U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'

    02:40

  • Head of Ukraine's Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk speaks out

    03:14

  • Warnock, Walker trade barbs over police comments in debate

    01:16

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - Oct. 14 | NBC News NOW

    42:27

  • Both parties navigate Senate midterm elections with a ‘cranky electorate’

    09:32

  • Michael Cohen: Trump’s 14-page letter defending response to Capitol attack is ‘insane’

    08:42

  • Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz says abortion should be ‘up to the states’

    15:02

  • ‘Unlikely’ Nevada results will be decided on election night in Senate and Governor’s races

    05:18

  • Non-voters are a ‘concern’ for the Mandela Barnes Senate campaign in Wisconsin

    01:23

  • NBC News employees celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, discuss staying true to heritage

    04:00

  • Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena with letter pushing election fraud claims

    01:21

  • Virginia town offering community aid with free store

    02:49

  • Belarusian president warns against crossing Putin's 'red lines'

    02:38

  • Earthquake warning system 'Shake Alert' proves to be success

    06:16

NBC News NOW

New program helps North Carolina school adjust to in-person learning

03:49

Eastern Guilford High School in North Carolina is using a new after-school program called “Learning Hubs” to offer extra support for students as they return to in-person learning.Oct. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    New program helps North Carolina school adjust to in-person learning

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    McMullin: U.S. needs 'more independent leaders that will stand up to party bosses'

    00:58

  • Gay teen speaks out after catching bully on camera

    03:13

  • Former officer Michael Fanone shares thoughts on Capitol riot, policing in his new book 

    12:49

  • Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

    05:59

  • Colorado man sues law enforcement for using 'hogtie' method in 2020 arrest

    03:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All