IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New program works to boost number of Black cardiologists
Feb. 20, 202404:11

  • New research suggests high levels of Niacin may raise heart disease risk

    02:37

  • Student in custody in fatal Colorado dorm room shooting

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    New program works to boost number of Black cardiologists

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Golden Gate Bridge adds suicide-deterrent nets

    03:40

  • Tulsa works to rebuild historic 'Black Wall Street’ a century after massacre

    03:04

  • Trump reacts to civil fraud trial ruling, says he will appeal

    03:58

  • 'We are holding Trump accountable’: AG James speaks out after civil trial win

    04:57

  • TikTok users express mixed feelings over new Shop feature

    03:12

  • Watch: All of Trump’s alarming policy proposals revealed in speeches

    03:42

  • Six-year-old killed in Gaza after making harrowing call for help

    03:12

  • OpenAI unveils text-to-video tool Sora

    02:54

  • How effective was Fani Willis’ testimony?

    02:01

  • Republican voters on why they're backing Haley over Trump in 2024 election

    02:39

  • Jared Kushner says he would not join a second Trump administration

    03:39

  • Dow falls 500 points in worst day since March 2023 after inflation report

    03:47

  • Man accused of fatally shooting Tennessee sheriff’s deputy captured

    02:29

  • How Gen Z’s lack of driving could exacerbate loneliness epidemic

    03:58

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - February 12 | NBC News NOW

    01:25:36

  • On Taylor Swift: Football's new most famous fan

    01:52

  • Trump campaigning at NRA event amid organization's corruption trial

    04:00

NBC News NOW

New program works to boost number of Black cardiologists

04:11

Black Americans are 30% more likely than white Americans to die of heart disease and just 3% of cardiologists in the U.S. are African American. NBC News’ Natalie Azar reports on a new program working to boost the number of Black cardiologists. Feb. 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • New research suggests high levels of Niacin may raise heart disease risk

    02:37

  • Student in custody in fatal Colorado dorm room shooting

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    New program works to boost number of Black cardiologists

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Golden Gate Bridge adds suicide-deterrent nets

    03:40

  • Tulsa works to rebuild historic 'Black Wall Street’ a century after massacre

    03:04

  • Trump reacts to civil fraud trial ruling, says he will appeal

    03:58
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All