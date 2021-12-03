New report reveals California as biggest consumer of oil drilled from Ecuador
08:27
In partnership with the Pulitzer Center’s Rainforest Investigations Network, NBC News’ Tom Llamas reports on how one of the world’s most important and diverse tropical rainforests is being ravaged for oil.Dec. 3, 2021
