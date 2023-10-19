IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Republicans blast threats from Jim Jordan's allies, aid to enter Gaza, and a pepper hotter than pepper spray

    New report shows mortgage applications at lowest level since 1995

    Jan. 6 rioter known as ‘Bullhorn Lady’ sentenced to more than 4 years

  • Britney Spears reveals she had an abortion as a teenager

  • Israel and Hamas deny responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital explosion

  • Biden arrives in Israel as Gaza hospital blast overshadows trip

  • Desperation in Gaza as aid is held up at the Rafah border crossing

  • What to expect from Biden’s trip to Israel

  • NBC News to host third Republican presidential debate

  • Operation underway to evacuate American citizens from Israel

  • Texas mother tries to help husband trapped in Gaza City

  • Israeli military faces multiple obstacles in hostage rescues

  • Panic and fear in Gaza ahead of a highly anticipated ground attack

  • New economic data shows inflation rose just 3.7% in September

  • United Auto Workers strike expands to Ford’s Kentucky plant

  • Gaza City faces a humanitarian crisis as power plant shuts down

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend testifies against him in trial

  • Rep. George Santos faces 10 additional charges

  • Gaza City faces a humanitarian disaster with relentless Israeli bombardment

  • U.S. investigating whether Iran helped train Hamas militants

  • Israeli concerns grow as militants launch missiles from Syria and Lebanon

New report shows mortgage applications at lowest level since 1995

According to a new report from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the demand for home loans is at a nearly 20-year low due to high interest rates. Editor-in-Chief for Investopedia Caleb Silver breaks down the numbers and when homebuyers may see some relief.Oct. 19, 2023

