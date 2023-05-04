IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

New research identifies earliest signs of colon cancer

01:28

Abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, ongoing diarrhea and iron deficiency anemia are among the four indicators for early onset colon cancer. NBC News' Erika Edwards has more details.May 4, 2023

