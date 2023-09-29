IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Voicemail is out? New rules for proper phone call etiquette

    04:54
  • UP NEXT

    What a government shutdown could mean for you

    02:47

  • Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter,' dies at 82

    00:58

  • Police: Suspect was being tracked prior to Baltimore murder

    03:33

  • Senate Banking Committee advances marijuana financing bill

    02:20

  • Philadelphia police arrest at least 30 people after looting

    02:26

  • Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to bribery charges

    02:24

  • Democratic senators call on Sen. Menendez to resign

    02:41

  • Biden makes history as he joins UAW picket line

    05:01

  • Huawei launches new smartphone series, raising questions in the U.S. 

    02:31

  • Veterans Affairs faces staffing shortages ahead of government shutdown

    03:03

  • FTC files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

    02:06

  • Underground heat from climate change could cause cities to sink

    02:21

  • Use these travel hacks to save money this holiday season

    02:05

  • Menendez believes he will be exonerated of bribery charges

    03:23

  • Former U.N. climate chief: Exclude fossil fuel firms from climate talks

    02:24

  • Lawsuits claim Baton Rouge police department beat detainees in 'torture warehouse'

    02:47

  • Sen. Menendez indicted on bribery charges

    02:57

  • UAW strikes to expand to 38 additional locations amid layoffs

    02:35

  • Designer claims in new lawsuit that Lizzo's team was mocked and bullied

    02:16

NBC News NOW

Voicemail is out? New rules for proper phone call etiquette

04:54

Texting is in, voicemails are out. With each generation using different contact methods, what are the new rules on phone etiquette? NBC News Daily anchors speak with Washington Post tech reporter Heather Kelly on the new ways of calling. Sept. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Voicemail is out? New rules for proper phone call etiquette

    04:54
  • UP NEXT

    What a government shutdown could mean for you

    02:47

  • Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter,' dies at 82

    00:58

  • Police: Suspect was being tracked prior to Baltimore murder

    03:33

  • Senate Banking Committee advances marijuana financing bill

    02:20

  • Philadelphia police arrest at least 30 people after looting

    02:26
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All