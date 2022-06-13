IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New short film 'The Letter Men' reveals secret love letters among gay soldiers in WWII

    Group of men disrupt Drag Queen Story Hour at California library

  • Idaho police arrest 31 linked to white nationalist group at Pride event: ‘They came to riot’

  • Huge crowds celebrate LGBTQ culture at Pride in Tel Aviv

  • NYC vigil held for 25-year-old who died after leaving gay bar

  • Texas lawmaker proposes ban on children attending drag shows after viral video

  • Activists fight wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed in 2022

  • San Francisco mayor, police officers to march in Pride Parade

  • NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

  • Florida church faces threats over LGBTQ teen conference

  • Republican candidates fuel surge in campaign ads targeting transgender rights

  • Florida high school class president 'silenced' over LGBTQ law

  • LGBTQ controversy puts Florida high school's yearbooks on hold

  • GOP senators are urging TV ratings board to create warning for LGBTQ content

  • Florida teacher fired after classroom discussion on sexuality

  • How a gay psychiatrist's 1972 speech changed the course of LGBTQ history

  • 'I couldn't morally continue': Texas Child Protective Services worker resigns in protest of state's transgender directive

  • 'You're going to lose!': Missouri lawmaker's passionate speech against anti-transgender bill goes viral

  • Gay couple suing NYC over denying IVF coverage: ‘We can’t afford’ to start family without benefits

  • Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Beshear’s veto of transgender sports ban

New short film 'The Letter Men' reveals secret love letters among gay soldiers in WWII

In 2008, the largest known collection of queer love letters from the World War II-era was discovered, inspiring a new short film called “The Letter Men.” NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist spoke with the film's director, Andy Vallentine, about why it was important to tell the story of Gilbert Bradley and Gordon Bowsher. June 13, 2022

