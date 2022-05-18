IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Internal DHS memo warns of potential for violence after leak of Roe v. Wade opinion

    02:10

  • Prosecutors allege Thomas Barrack sought investments from United Arab Emirates while lobbying Trump

    01:33

  • Justice Department sues casino mogul for lobbying Trump on China's behalf

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    New study finds pollution caused nearly nine million deaths worldwide in 2019

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Department requests Jan. 6 committee share interview transcripts

    03:31

  • Senate Democrats concerned tracking data could be used to target abortion care

    04:10

  • Can Doug Mastriano appeal to mainstream Pennsylvania voters in governor's race?

    01:23

  • Madison Cawthorn loses North Carolina primary after numerous scandals

    01:00

  • Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting

    02:18

  • Biden announces plans to lift some Trump-era restrictions on Cuba

    03:18

  • Congress holds hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena

    07:08

  • Doug Mastriano wins Pennsylvania Republican governor nomination, NBC News Projects

    00:36

  • Pat McCrory refuses endorse Ted Budd after losing GOP primary in North Carolina

    05:15

  • 'A busy couple of months': Spring primary races heat up

    01:57

  • Malcom Kenyatta: Pennsylvania Senate race may be 'canary in the coal mine' for democracy

    05:52

  • Heard faces a barrage of questioning from Depp's legal team in defamation trial

    03:44

  • Dallas police arrest suspect in Asian-owned hair salon shooting 

    02:03

  • Former New York student's story goes viral on Instagram, helping fund debate league

    01:49

  • John Fetterman projected winner in Pennsylvania Democratic Senate primary

    01:15

  • Budd wins North Carolina Republican Senate nomination, Beasley Democratic nominee, NBC News projects

    00:34

NBC News NOW

New study finds pollution caused nearly nine million deaths worldwide in 2019

01:36

NBC News’ Aria Bendix reports the conclusions of the recent study from The Lancet Planetary Health, which analyzed the combined health risks of air, water and toxic chemical pollution in 2019. May 18, 2022

  • Internal DHS memo warns of potential for violence after leak of Roe v. Wade opinion

    02:10

  • Prosecutors allege Thomas Barrack sought investments from United Arab Emirates while lobbying Trump

    01:33

  • Justice Department sues casino mogul for lobbying Trump on China's behalf

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    New study finds pollution caused nearly nine million deaths worldwide in 2019

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Department requests Jan. 6 committee share interview transcripts

    03:31

  • Senate Democrats concerned tracking data could be used to target abortion care

    04:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All