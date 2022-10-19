IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New study finds women are switching companies in pursuit of better opportunities

    08:40
New study finds women are switching companies in pursuit of better opportunities

08:40

A new study explores what working women want in terms of opportunity, flexibility, and diversity while showing a stubborn lack of equal advancement in corporate America. Now some companies are losing women in leadership at alarming rates and for every female director who gets promoted, two leave their company, according to the report. Oct. 19, 2022

    New study finds women are switching companies in pursuit of better opportunities

    08:40
