    New study reveals scientists fossil discovery of giant flying reptile

New study reveals scientists fossil discovery of giant flying reptile

A new study reveals a discovery of a fossil of a giant flying reptile. The bones were found in a layer of limestone on the shore of Scotland that belonged to a pterosaur, which scientists say have a wingspan of more than eight feet. Feb. 23, 2022

