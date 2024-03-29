IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New study shows a link between alcohol and heart disease in women
March 29, 202403:37
    New study shows a link between alcohol and heart disease in women

New study shows a link between alcohol and heart disease in women

03:37

A new study from Kaiser Permanente of Northern California is showing a link between alcohol use and heart disease in women. The research found that women who drink more than one drink a day are up to 50% more likely to develop heart disease. NBC News’ Medical Fellow, Dr. Akshay Syal, explains the results of the new study.March 29, 2024

