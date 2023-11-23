New tech helps doctors diagnose rare genetic diseases in kids

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News medical contributor Natalie Azar went to Children’s Mercy Kansas City hospital to get an inside look at cutting edge technology that is helping doctors diagnose children with some of the most rare genetic disease on earth. Nov. 23, 2023

