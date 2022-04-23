New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete

- Now Playing
New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete03:54
Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust03:50
Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law02:51
Dow drops more than 980 points making it worst day since 202002:26
Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.03:34
Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio05:31
Number of Cuban migrants to U.S. expected to increase as Biden lifts Title 4204:01
DeSantis signs bill ending Disney’s self-governing status in Florida03:31
McCarthy: Trump said he had 'some responsibility' for Capitol riot05:43
Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies in court over challenge to re-election bid02:26
Former president of Honduras faces corruption charges in U.S.00:19
Former President Trump to campaign for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance03:07
Justice Department probes environmental racism of wastewater crisis in rural Alabama04:48
Good to Know: Walmart recalls zucchinis and Netflix announces new subscription options01:46
Earth Day: U.N. warns ‘now or never’ on climate change action03:36
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic candidates spar in first debate ahead of primaries04:44
Florida lawmakers vote to dissolve Disney’s self-governing status04:25
Mariupol evacuations stall as Russia claims to control besieged city05:43
Handyman arrested in connection to brutal murder of NYC mother03:14
FAA finds YouTuber Trevor Jacob intentionally crashed plane in California02:29
Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust03:50
Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law02:51
Dow drops more than 980 points making it worst day since 202002:26
Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.03:34
Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio05:31
