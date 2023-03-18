New TikTok college drinking trend raises alarms

- Now Playing
New TikTok college drinking trend raises alarms02:22
- UP NEXT
Ozempic shortage pushes some to use knockoff drugs03:55
Teens Under Pressure: Mental Health & Social Media27:15
Misuse of 'therapy language' online can negatively impact mental health outcomes03:40
U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes02:50
US threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes02:03
Emma Watson’s face used in sexual deepfake ad on Instagram and Facebook02:41
Viral TikTok filter leaves some concerned over long-term mental health impacts05:00
How ‘Take It Down’ is helping people remove online explicit images and videos03:27
College students turn to influencing as new side hustle04:03
Could TikTok be banned in the U.S. for good?01:37
How one talent agency is creating opportunities for creators of color02:18
Video shows kids break through fences in New York for 'Kool-Aid Man' challenge01:58
Viral debate erupts over childhood sleepovers03:06
TikTok de-influencing trend calls on users to buy less04:21
Former Twitter executives testify at House hearing on handling of Hunter Biden laptop story02:42
‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Mel Robbins24:59
Parents accuse Snapchat of enabling drug dealers02:29
TikTok influencer's food reviews help struggling Vegas restaurants02:30
Meta's stock jumps as lawmakers push for TikTok ban04:06
- Now Playing
New TikTok college drinking trend raises alarms02:22
- UP NEXT
Ozempic shortage pushes some to use knockoff drugs03:55
Teens Under Pressure: Mental Health & Social Media27:15
Misuse of 'therapy language' online can negatively impact mental health outcomes03:40
U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes02:50
US threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes02:03
Play All