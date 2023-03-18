IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New TikTok college drinking trend raises alarms

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Ozempic shortage pushes some to use knockoff drugs

    03:55

  • Teens Under Pressure: Mental Health & Social Media

    27:15

  • Misuse of 'therapy language' online can negatively impact mental health outcomes

    03:40

  • U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50

  • US threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:03

  • Emma Watson’s face used in sexual deepfake ad on Instagram and Facebook

    02:41

  • Viral TikTok filter leaves some concerned over long-term mental health impacts

    05:00

  • How ‘Take It Down’ is helping people remove online explicit images and videos

    03:27

  • College students turn to influencing as new side hustle

    04:03

  • Could TikTok be banned in the U.S. for good?

    01:37

  • How one talent agency is creating opportunities for creators of color

    02:18

  • Video shows kids break through fences in New York for 'Kool-Aid Man' challenge

    01:58

  • Viral debate erupts over childhood sleepovers

    03:06

  • TikTok de-influencing trend calls on users to buy less

    04:21

  • Former Twitter executives testify at House hearing on handling of Hunter Biden laptop story

    02:42

  • ‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Mel Robbins

    24:59

  • Parents accuse Snapchat of enabling drug dealers

    02:29

  • TikTok influencer's food reviews help struggling Vegas restaurants

    02:30

  • Meta's stock jumps as lawmakers push for TikTok ban

    04:06

NBC News NOW

New TikTok college drinking trend raises alarms

02:22

Colleges across the U.S. are warning of a new drinking trend called “borg” ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend. NBC’s Maggie Vespa has more on how school officials at the University of Massachusetts Amherst blame the Gen-Z drink of choice for at least 28 ambulance transports at one recent student event. March 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    New TikTok college drinking trend raises alarms

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Ozempic shortage pushes some to use knockoff drugs

    03:55

  • Teens Under Pressure: Mental Health & Social Media

    27:15

  • Misuse of 'therapy language' online can negatively impact mental health outcomes

    03:40

  • U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50

  • US threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All