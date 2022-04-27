IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Watch: Video shows inside of school bus after being hit by speeding car

03:29

New video shows the inside of a school bus full of New Mexico middle schoolers when a car crashed into the side of the bus, sending the children flying within the bus. Albuquerque police say the driver of a white Mustang, who was going 65-80 mph, was charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle and was released from jail earlier this month pending trial. April 27, 2022

