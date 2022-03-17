IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

New video shows the final moments before a man dies in police custody

03:57

New video shows the final moments of a man who died in custody of the California Highway Patrol after he struggled against officers while they attempted to get a blood sample. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has more on the story including how the man repeatedly shouted “I can't breathe” while pinned on his stomach. Warning: Some viewers may find the footage disturbing. March 17, 2022

