New Year's Eve celebrations scale back amid Covid spike

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
New Year's Eve celebrations scale back amid Covid spike03:37
UP NEXT
U.S. hits new high for daily Covid cases as omicron spreads03:35
Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations01:46
WHO director talks struggles, successes on 2-year anniversary of Covid discovery07:41
Holiday travel chaos intensifies02:25
CDC head discusses decision to cut COVID isolation period in half04:42
US reaches new record for daily COVID cases02:25
States see troubling rise in pediatric Covid hospitalizations03:21
Universities grapple over return to in-person schooling01:44
Dr. Ashish Jha speaks on CDC lowering estimate of omicron cases in U.S.02:54
New York City schools ramping up Covid testing as omicron spreads03:09
Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference06:46
Cruise ships hit with coronavirus outbreaks02:37
What’s next for travelers stranded by canceled flights?02:20
Shortened quarantine period will be ‘honor system,’ doctor says04:00
CDC shortens recommended COVID isolation period02:25
CDC cuts recommended Covid quarantine time in half03:02
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on CDC’s new quarantine guidelines03:22
CDC recommends shorter isolation time for Covid03:19
CDC shortens Covid isolation period to 5 days for asymptomatic cases02:34
New Year's Eve celebrations scale back amid Covid spike03:37
As the Omicron surge continues across the country, many cities are downsizing or canceling New Year’s Eve celebrations to slow the spread. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has the latest.Dec. 30, 2021
Now Playing
New Year's Eve celebrations scale back amid Covid spike03:37
UP NEXT
U.S. hits new high for daily Covid cases as omicron spreads03:35
Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations01:46
WHO director talks struggles, successes on 2-year anniversary of Covid discovery07:41
Holiday travel chaos intensifies02:25
CDC head discusses decision to cut COVID isolation period in half04:42