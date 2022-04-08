IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

New York AG asks judge to hold former President Trump in civil contempt

03:56

New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked a judge to hold former President Trump in contempt after he failed to turn over subpoenaed documents relating to an ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial statements. NBC News’ Tom Winter breaks down why the former president is being investigated and how the Trump Organization is reacting. April 8, 2022

