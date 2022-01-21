New York AG seeking access to Trump's filing cabinets, Post-It notes
02:05
Share this -
copied
New York state Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to review Donald Trump's documents, including the former president's Post-It notes and filing cabinets, as part of her office's investigation into the Trump Organization. NBC News Danny Cevallos speaks about where the investigation could go from here.Jan. 21, 2022
Synagogues face ethical dilemma to create safe space for all while protecting against antisemitism
03:53
CDC says boosters are 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalization from omicron
00:33
Study tracks on-duty police charged, convicted of murder or manslaughter
10:49
USC issues new guidelines for Greek life after previously suspending all activities
00:32
Now Playing
New York AG seeking access to Trump's filing cabinets, Post-It notes
02:05
UP NEXT
Former nursing home chain owner faces 22 federal tax and labor charges