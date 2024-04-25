IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction
April 25, 202402:53
    New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction

New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction

02:53

Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein will get a new trial in New York after a state appeals court overturned his 2020 rape conviction. NBC News' Chloe Melas explains why the court ruled that the previous trial against Weinstein was prejudiced.April 25, 2024

